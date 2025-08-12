Rathbones Group PLC Holds $133.41 Million Stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) After 14.5% Trim in Q1 | Disney Stock Price

Rathbones Group PLC reported a $133.41 million position in The Walt Disney Company at the end of the first quarter, holding 1,351,682 shares after reducing its stake by 14.5%, according to its latest 13F filing. The adjustment leaves Rathbones owning roughly 0.07% of Disney’s shares outstanding as of the filing date.

The move comes amid active institutional repositioning around Disney, with several managers adding or trimming exposure in recent months, and overall institutional ownership sitting in the mid-60% range.

Recent analyst activity has skewed constructive, with multiple firms lifting price targets into the $138–$140 band and reiterating buy/overweight views, reflecting confidence in execution across streaming, parks, and ESPN initiatives despite near-term revenue variability.

Disney shares recently opened at $112.60, with a 12-month range of $80.10 to $124.69, a market capitalization around $202 billion, and valuation metrics including a P/E of 17.65 and PEG of 1.62. The company’s latest quarterly print delivered EPS of $1.61 versus $1.45 expected, on revenue of $23.65 billion, up 2.1% year over year, with net margin of 12.22% and ROE of 9.67%. Liquidity and leverage remain contained, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, current ratio of 0.72, and quick ratio of 0.66.

Consensus ratings reflect a “Moderate Buy,” with eight holds, 20 buys, and one strong buy, and an average target price near $131, as analysts monitor progress on direct-to-consumer profitability, content cadence, and sports distribution strategy.

For market participants, Rathbones’ reduced but sizable holding underscores ongoing institutional engagement with Disney’s multi-year transformation narrative, balancing improving earnings quality against execution timelines and macro-sensitive park demand.