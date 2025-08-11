RBA Poised for Third Rate Cut as Inflation Slides Into Target Band | rba interest rate

The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to cut the cash rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday, lowering it from 3.85% to 3.60% in what would be the third reduction of the cycle, as disinflation broadens and growth slows.

A fresh survey by Finder shows 91% of economists anticipate a cut at the conclusion of the two-day meeting beginning Monday, reinforcing market pricing for a move that would extend policy easing after July’s surprise hold.

Governor Michele Bullock framed last month’s pause as a matter of “timing rather than direction,” signaling the Board’s intent to confirm the trend in inflation before proceeding, a condition now met by the June-quarter data. Headline CPI eased to 2.1% year on year in Q2 from 2.4% in Q1, the lowest since early 2021, while trimmed mean inflation decelerated to 2.7% from 2.9%, placing both measures firmly within the RBA’s 2–3% target band.

Australia’s major banks—CBA, Westpac, NAB, and ANZ—now expect a 25bp cut on Tuesday and see further easing into year-end, consistent with a moderation in domestic demand and a softer labor market after the unemployment rate rose to 4.3% in June.

Economists polled by Reuters overwhelmingly forecast a reduction to 3.60% on August 12 and, in most cases, one more cut by December, with medians pointing to a trough near 3.10% by early 2026.

For mortgage holders, a fully passed-through 25bp cut would deliver immediate relief, with Finder estimating annual savings of about $2,884 on a $500,000 loan compared with the start of the year’s pre-cut levels.

With inflation back inside target and forward guidance calibrated to gradualism, attention will turn to the Board’s assessment of growth risks and the cadence of any subsequent reductions, as markets parse whether easing extends beyond a single follow-up move into 2026.