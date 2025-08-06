RBC (NYSE: RY) Reaffirms Confidence in London Stock Exchange (LSEG) Group Following Strong Results | RY Stock Price

Royal Bank of Canada has reiterated its confident outlook on the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), underscoring the company’s robust performance after its latest earnings release.

RBC maintained its “outperform” rating and held firm on its price target of 13,200p, signaling continued optimism in LSEG’s growth prospects as the group advances through 2025.

LSEG’s recent results revealed a 7.8% increase in group income for the first half, outpacing organic growth targets and setting the stage for another year of elevated revenue. RBC called attention to LSEG’s “impressive momentum,” noting improvements such as a substantial £1 billion share buyback, indicating management confidence and enhancing shareholder value.

While the Data & Analytics division experienced a slightly softer quarter, RBC views the temporary slowdown as an opportunity, particularly given LSEG’s valuation discount relative to its global peers.

Analysts highlighted LSEG’s diversified business model spanning data, analytics, capital markets, and post-trade services as a driving force behind its resilience and ongoing expansion. The continued integration of technology—especially the partnership with Microsoft—is expected to unlock further efficiencies and strengthen LSEG’s competitive position.

RBC projects that the group’s underlying margins will improve as strategic investments wane, with strong free cash flow enabling further buybacks and potential dividend increases in the coming periods.

Despite recent share price volatility, RBC sees these as moments for long-term investors to capitalize on LSEG’s attractive fundamentals. The bank emphasized that LSEG’s steady operational cadence, robust balance sheet, and commitment to capital returns position it favorably for a re-rating.

As confidence in LSEG’s outlook solidifies, market participants will be closely watching for further evidence of margin enhancement and execution of its diversified growth strategy, keeping LSEG firmly on the radar of global investors.