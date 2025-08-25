Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC | RDDT Stock price

Jump Financial LLC significantly increased its stake in Reddit Inc. (RDDT) by 210.7% during the first quarter of 2025, bringing its total holding to 314,053 shares valued at approximately $32.9 million. This represents about 0.17% ownership of the social media company.

The institutional investment firm acquired an additional 212,980 shares during the reporting period, demonstrating substantial confidence in Reddit’s growth trajectory. The acquisition comes as Reddit shares have experienced significant volatility, with the stock currently trading around $218.95, reflecting a notable increase from its 12-month low of $55.02.

Reddit has been attracting increased institutional interest following strong financial performance. The company reported impressive second-quarter results with revenue of $499.63 million, substantially beating analyst expectations of $424.07 million – representing a 77.9% year-over-year increase. The social media platform also posted earnings per share of $0.45, significantly exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.20.

Wall Street analysts remain optimistic about Reddit’s prospects, with multiple firms raising their price targets recently. JPMorgan Chase increased its target from $145 to $190, while Morgan Stanley raised its target from $170 to $230 with an “overweight” rating. The stock currently carries a “Moderate Buy” rating among analysts with an average price target of $175.38.

Jump Financial’s increased position reflects broader institutional confidence in Reddit’s business model and growth potential. The company operates digital communities based on specific interests, enabling user engagement through content sharing and discussions. Other institutional investors have also been accumulating Reddit shares, indicating growing institutional adoption of the stock.

The timing of Jump Financial’s stake increase aligns with Reddit’s strong operational momentum and improving financial metrics, including a net margin of 12.97% and return on equity of 9.93%. With Reddit’s market capitalization reaching approximately $40.67 billion, institutional interest continues to grow as the platform demonstrates its ability to monetize its user base effectively.