Reliance Power Shares Surge Nearly 10% as Reliance Infrastructure Remains Steady | RPOWER Stock Price

Reliance Power shares surged close to 10% in early trade on Tuesday, June 10, marking a standout performance among Anil Ambani-led group stocks. The rally propelled Reliance Power to a fresh 52-week high of ₹67.68 on the BSE, capping a remarkable run that has seen the stock gain 76% over the past month and 173% in the last year.

The surge is attributed to a series of positive developments, including major project wins, equity infusions, favorable court relief, and a return to profitability in the March quarter of FY25.

The company’s recent momentum has been fueled by its subsidiaries clinching significant contracts. Reliance NU Suntech signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for Asia’s largest single-location solar and battery energy storage project, while Reliance NU Energies secured a 350 MW solar-BESS project from SJVN and entered a commercial partnership to co-develop Bhutan’s largest solar power project. These projects are expected to bring substantial investment and revenue visibility over the next two years.

Financially, Reliance Power’s turnaround has been notable. The company swung to a consolidated net profit of ₹126 crore in the March quarter, reversing a loss of ₹397.56 crore a year earlier. This recovery was supported by cost rationalization, equity infusion from promoters, and interim relief from the Delhi High Court, which allowed the company to resume participation in new tenders.

From a technical perspective, Reliance Power is trading above all key moving averages, with its Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 77.1, indicating overbought conditions and the possibility of a short-term pullback. However, the overall trend remains bullish, supported by strong momentum and robust investor interest.

In contrast, Reliance Infrastructure shares remained steady, trading at ₹392 on the NSE at 10:12 AM after touching an intraday high of ₹402.90. The stock has delivered over 61% returns in the past month but showed little movement today, reflecting consolidation after recent gains. The company’s focus on its defense vertical and significant reduction in net debt have underpinned its strong performance over the last year.

Both stocks remain in focus as investors weigh the impact of recent operational wins, financial improvements, and sectoral tailwinds on their long-term prospects.