Report Says, Walmart Is Cutting 1,500 Jobs on Technology Team

Walmart is set to cut approximately 1,500 corporate jobs across its technology, eCommerce fulfillment, and advertising divisions as part of a major restructuring initiative. The move, confirmed by company executives in an internal memo, aims to streamline operations, accelerate decision-making, and reduce organizational complexity amid ongoing economic volatility.

The layoffs will impact staff at Walmart’s headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, as well as other corporate offices. The restructuring is focused on the global technology team, e-commerce fulfillment managers, and the Walmart Connect advertising segment.

While some roles are being eliminated, Walmart also plans to create new positions aligned with its evolving business priorities and growth strategy. Affected employees will remain on payroll through August and are encouraged to apply for other roles within the company.

Walmart’s leadership, including U.S. CEO John Furner and Global Chief Technology Officer Suresh Kumar, emphasized that the changes are designed to help the company adapt more quickly to technological advancements and shifts in consumer behavior. The company is moving towards solutions that can scale globally, rather than developing custom technology for individual business units, in a bid to enhance efficiency and innovation.

This round of job cuts comes as Walmart continues to face pressure from rising costs, supply chain disruptions, and the impact of tariffs, particularly on goods imported from China. The retailer recently announced plans to increase prices on certain items to offset these challenges. Despite these headwinds, Walmart reported a 2.5% increase in first-quarter revenues and maintained its full-year sales guidance, pointing to resilience in its core business.

Walmart, the largest private employer in the United States with around 1.6 million domestic employees and 2.1 million globally, has undertaken several rounds of workforce adjustments in recent years. These include previous layoffs, office consolidations, and the closure of its Store No. 8 tech incubator.

The latest restructuring underscores Walmart’s commitment to modernising its operations and maintaining profitability in a rapidly changing retail landscape. As artificial intelligence and digital transformation reshape consumer expectations, Walmart’s strategic workforce realignment is intended to position the company for sustained growth and innovation.