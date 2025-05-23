Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO) Shares Slide as CEO Stausholm Announces Exit, Banks Lead Market Gains

Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO) shares declined on Friday after the mining giant announced that Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm will step down later this year, pending the appointment of a successor. The news took investors by surprise, sending Rio Tinto stock down as much as 1.4% in early Sydney trading to A$116.88, underperforming the broader S&P/ASX 200 index, which rose 0.3% as banks advanced.

Stausholm, who assumed the CEO role in 2021 amid the fallout from the destruction of the Juukan Gorge Aboriginal rock shelters, has been credited with restoring stakeholder trust and steering the company through a period of significant transformation.

His tenure included major moves such as the $6.7 billion acquisition of Arcadium Lithium, progress on the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, and a recent $900 million lithium partnership with Chile’s Codelco. Despite these achievements, the company did not specify the reasons for his departure, stating only that a “rigorous selection process” for a new leader is underway.

Internal candidates such as Bold Baatar, Simon Trott, and Jerome Pecresse are reportedly under consideration, though external recruitment is also expected.

Market analysts described the announcement as unexpected, given Stausholm’s relatively short time at the helm. His leadership has been marked by efforts to diversify Rio Tinto’s portfolio and strengthen its position in future-facing commodities like copper, aluminium, and lithium. The board praised Stausholm for “restoring trust with key stakeholders” and setting a “compelling growth trajectory,” while reaffirming that the company’s strategic priorities remain unchanged during the transition.

While Rio Tinto shares lagged, Australia’s major banks provided support to the broader market. Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, and ANZ Group all posted gains ranging from 0.9% to 1.3%, helping to offset weakness in the mining sector. Investor sentiment was further buoyed by the Reserve Bank of Australia’s recent interest rate cut and a dovish outlook, which has improved the near-term prospects for the financial sector.

The leadership shakeup at Rio Tinto comes at a pivotal time for the mining industry, with increased focus on energy transition metals and ongoing pressure from activist investors. As the search for a new CEO continues, investors will be watching closely for any signals on future strategy and operational direction.