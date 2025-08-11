Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. | RBLX Stock Price

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. has boosted its stake in Roblox Corporation, underscoring continued institutional interest in the gaming and 3D immersive platform leader as the company advances user growth and monetization initiatives.

The firm increased its position to roughly 810,000–919,000 shares based on recent filings and ownership trackers, lifting its ownership to about 0.13% of Roblox and reflecting incremental first‑quarter additions of more than 100,000 shares.

The accumulation by Connor Clark & Lunn comes amid broad-based institutional participation in Roblox, with institutional ownership near 94% and sizable net inflows over the past year, according to ownership data services tracking 13F filings.

Funds data indicate the manager previously doubled its position in late 2024 and continued to add through early 2025, aligning with a period of accelerating platform activity and evolving revenue drivers.

Roblox remains a closely watched name for growth investors, balancing strong user engagement with a path toward sustained profitability as ad products, brand partnerships, and aging-up demographics expand addressable monetization.

While insider selling has been active across parts of H1 and into Q3 under pre-arranged trading plans, institutional buying from firms including Connor Clark & Lunn highlights a divergent signal set that investors are parsing alongside fundamentals and guidance cadence.