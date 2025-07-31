Roblox Stock (RBLX) Jumps 15% as Wall Street Cheers Blockbuster Results | RBLX Stock price

Roblox shares soared 15% on Thursday, riding a wave of bullish sentiment after the gaming giant posted sharply better-than-expected second-quarter results. The rally vaulted Roblox to its highest price in over a year, reaffirming the company’s position as a standout in the interactive entertainment sector.

Investors zeroed in on the impressive top-line numbers, with revenue climbing to $1.08 billion—an increase of 21% from a year ago. Bookings, a closely watched gauge of future growth and user spending, rocketed 51% to $1.44 billion, trouncing analysts’ forecasts.

Robust user engagement fueled the financial outperformance: Daily active users surged 41% to a record 111.8 million, while total hours engaged jumped 58%, indicating both growing subscriber loyalty and broadening platform appeal.

Despite the ongoing investment in platform innovation and creator incentives, resulting in a net quarterly loss of $0.41 per share, Roblox delivered a significant improvement in free cash flow, up 58% year-over-year. Operating cash flow swelled to just under $200 million, underscoring the company’s operational leverage and increasingly efficient business model.

Management attributed the outsized results to sweeping enhancements across the Roblox universe, from upgraded infrastructure and discovery tools to new virtual experiences that are resonating with global audiences. The company’s leadership painted a confident outlook, raising full-year guidance as both bookings per user and engagement metrics hit all-time highs.

For traders and long-term investors alike, Roblox’s quarter shows the momentum that can be harnessed by a platform-driven, creator-first business model.

As the company doubles down on innovation and expands its reach, Wall Street is taking notice, placing Roblox firmly in the conversation among tech’s top outperformers this year.