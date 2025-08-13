Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) completes $275 million Geost acquisition to scale defense-grade EO/IR payloads | RKLB Stock Price

Rocket Lab has closed its acquisition of Geost for $275 million, adding electro‑optical and infrared (EO/IR) sensing to its portfolio and advancing its strategy to serve as a prime contractor for U.S. national security space programs.

The deal, first announced on May 27, 2025, includes approximately $125 million in cash and 3,057,588 Rocket Lab shares, plus an earnout of up to $50 million tied to future revenue targets.

The move formalizes Rocket Lab’s new Optical Systems business unit and positions the company to deliver fully integrated spacecraft—launch, buses, and now payloads—for initiatives such as the Space Development Agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture and the Golden Dome concept aimed at resilient, responsive space architectures.

Geost’s EO/IR technologies support missile warning and tracking, tactical ISR, Earth observation, and space domain awareness—capabilities increasingly prioritized for contested orbital environments.

Geost will continue operating from Arizona and Virginia, with Rocket Lab acquiring its facilities, labs, intellectual property, and product inventory to enable higher‑volume production of EO/IR systems.

CEO Peter Beck said the combination accelerates delivery of mission‑critical payloads by uniting Geost’s sensing expertise with Rocket Lab’s manufacturing scale and integrated space systems model.

The acquisition follows a record quarter for Rocket Lab’s space systems business and underscores a pivot toward defense contracts where integrated solutions and rapid delivery are key differentiators. An accompanying SEC filing confirmed closing on August 12, 2025, completing the transition from agreement to ownership and integration.