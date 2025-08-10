Rocket Lab Q2 2025: Record $144M Revenue, 36% YoY Growth, Margins Expand 650 bps as Defense Pipeline Builds | RKLB Stock

Rocket Lab posted record second-quarter revenue of $144–$144.5 million, up 36% year over year, driven by robust performance in its Space Systems unit and steady launch cadence, while GAAP gross margin expanded 650 basis points to 32.1% on improved mix and higher Electron pricing.

Non-GAAP gross margin reached 36.9%, topping guidance, underscoring operating leverage as component sales and spacecraft programs took a larger share of revenue.

The quarter highlighted the company’s evolution beyond pure launch services: Space Systems generated roughly $97.9 million of the total, with Launch Services contributing the balance, aided by five Electron missions and continued demand from government and commercial customers.

Management ended the period with about $1.0 billion in total backlog and signaled Q3 revenue guidance of $145–$155 million alongside expected GAAP gross margins of 35%–37%, positioning the business for sequential margin gains.

Strategically, Rocket Lab advanced its defense footprint with an 18-satellite, $515 million Space Development Agency program now in production and moved to acquire Geost to build an Optical Systems unit focused on EO/IR payloads for missile warning, tracking, and space domain awareness—enhancing competitiveness for larger Department of Defense initiatives. The Neutron program also progressed, with U.S. launch infrastructure nearing readiness and engine testing continuing, setting the stage for the next leg of growth in medium-lift launch.

Despite the top-line and margin gains, the company reported a net loss of about $66.4 million as it invests in capacity, M&A, and Neutron development; liquidity remained strong with roughly $749 million in cash and securities following equity financing. With record revenue, expanding margins, and a deepening national security pipeline, Rocket Lab reaffirmed its trajectory toward higher-quality growth through 2025.