Rocket Lab USA Receives Price Target Boost from Cantor Fitzgerald as Analyst Confidence Grows | RKLB Stock

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) has captured Wall Street’s attention after Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on the stock to $35.00, up from $29.00, reflecting a 20% increase in analyst expectations. The move, announced on June 10, 2025, underscores growing confidence in Rocket Lab’s expanding role as a leader in the commercial space sector and follows a period of robust operational and financial momentum.

Cantor Fitzgerald’s “Overweight” rating remains unchanged, but the higher price target signals optimism about Rocket Lab’s growth trajectory. The firm’s analyst, Andres Sheppard, cited Rocket Lab’s impressive track record of successful space launches, its diversified rocket portfolio, and its strategic position in both the U.S. and New Zealand as key drivers behind the upgrade.

The company’s ability to execute frequent and reliable launches—most recently its 65th successful Electron mission—has set it apart in a crowded industry.

Rocket Lab’s recent quarterly earnings report further fueled investor enthusiasm. The company posted revenue of $122.57 million, beating consensus estimates and marking a 32.1% year-over-year increase.

This top-line strength has been complemented by a surge in launch cadence, with missions for high-profile clients such as BlackSky and iQPS, and a growing backlog of contracts for Earth-imaging and communications satellites.

The stock has responded accordingly, surging more than 66% over the past three months and outperforming both the aerospace-defense industry and the broader market. A wave of analyst upgrades from firms like Stifel Nicolaus, Needham & Company, and TD Cowen has reinforced the bullish sentiment, with several raising their price targets into the $32–$34 range.

Despite the positive outlook, Rocket Lab faces challenges, including high operating expenses, elevated debt levels, and execution risks tied to the development of its next-generation Neutron rocket. However, Wall Street’s consensus remains favorable, with the majority of analysts rating the stock as a “Moderate Buy” or better.

The raised price target from Cantor Fitzgerald highlights growing institutional confidence in Rocket Lab’s ability to capitalize on the booming demand for commercial space launches.

As the company continues to scale operations and expand its technological capabilities, investors are watching closely to see if Rocket Lab can maintain its upward trajectory and deliver on its ambitious growth plans.