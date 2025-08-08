Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) explores India-based MRO for IAF’s AE2100 engines, aligned with India-UK CETA | Rolls-Royce Stock Price

Rolls-Royce is exploring the establishment of a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capability in India for the AE2100 engine operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF), aiming to support and sustain the fleet locally as the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) comes into effect.

The AE2100 powers the IAF’s C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, and a domestic MRO would reduce turnaround times, deepen supply-chain resilience, and advance India’s self-reliance goals in aerospace support services.

Abhishek Singh, Senior Vice President – Defence (India and South-East Asia) at Rolls-Royce, said the company seeks to strengthen in‑country capabilities under the CETA framework and the UK‑India Vision 2035 roadmap, noting the exploration of AE2100 MRO and the potential to scale assembly and testing partnerships for India’s multi‑role transport aircraft programme.

The company has also signaled plans to double sourcing from India over the next five years and expand its local supply base for complex aero‑engine components, reinforcing a broader industrial footprint.

The prospective MRO initiative complements a wider defence-industrial roadmap between India and the UK, which both sides view as a platform for co‑development, technology transfer, and long‑term capability building in power and propulsion. Parallel reporting highlights that Rolls‑Royce is evaluating civil MRO expansion and remains engaged on advanced fighter engine collaboration proposals, underscoring multi‑segment ambitions tied to policy momentum and market growth.

Multiple outlets, including Business Standard and PTI-wire summaries, indicate the move is exploratory at this stage, with no site selection or commissioning timelines disclosed, but positioned as a priority area as trade provisions are implemented.

If realized, an AE2100 MRO in India would mark a tangible step in localized sustainment for IAF transports while anchoring deeper industry partnerships with entities such as HAL, Force Motors, and established suppliers like Tata, Godrej & Boyce, and Bharat Forge.