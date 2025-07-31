Rolls-Royce Raises Outlook as Underlying Profit Rises 50%; Shares Jump Over 8% | Rolls-Royce Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC had a strong first half of 2025, leading to a major upgrade in its full-year forecast and causing its shares to rise more than 8% in London trading.

The Rolls-Royce reported a 50% increase in underlying operating profit to £1.73 billion for the six months ending June 30, compared to £1.15 billion a year earlier. Revenue grew by 10.8% to £9.06 billion, and profit margins improved to 19.1% from 14.0% last year.

These solid results came from the company’s ongoing transformation under CEO Tufan Erginbilgic, which includes better commercial deals, increased efficiency, and strong performance in Civil Aerospace. This sector saw more engine flying hours and high sales in after-market services.

Free cash flow rose to £1.58 billion, up from £1.20 billion last year, increasing net cash to £1.08 billion at mid-year.

Due to their improved finances, the board announced an interim dividend of 4.5p per share and said they have completed £400 million of a planned £1 billion share buyback. In light of their excellent performance,

Rolls-Royce raised its full-year 2025 forecast: they now expect underlying operating profit to be between £3.1 billion and £3.2 billion, a significant increase from the earlier estimate of £2.7–2.9 billion. They also raised free cash flow expectations to £3–3.1 billion.

Management warned that profits in the second half may be slightly lower due to reduced margins on contracts and higher investments, particularly in Civil Aerospace. However, Erginbilgic maintained that the transformation is working and is on track to meet mid-term goals of up to £3.9 billion in annual profit and £4.5 billion in free cash flow.

Rolls-Royce’s improved outlook and financial strength show that investors are gaining confidence in its turnaround and growth plans. The company’s shares, which have risen over 400% in the past two years, are now at a record high, highlighting its position as one of the top performers in the FTSE 100 for 2025.