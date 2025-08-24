Rolls-Royce (RYCEY) Secures Major Contract to Supply MTU Engines to Saudi Arabia

Rolls-Royce has announced a significant contract win to supply 50 MTU Series 4000 engines to power high-speed trains in Saudi Arabia. The order comes from Swiss train manufacturer Stadler Bussnang AG and will support the operation of ten new trains on the Dammam-Riyadh route.

Contract Details and Specifications

The contract involves the delivery of 50 12V 4000 R64 MTU engines, each with a power output of 1,500 kW. The trains will operate at speeds of up to 200 km/h on the strategic Dammam-Riyadh corridor, significantly improving connectivity between these two major Saudi Arabian cities.

Each train will be equipped with four engines across two power cars, while an additional ten engines are reserved for maintenance and backup purposes to ensure continuous passenger service. The agreement also includes an option for 40 additional engines for ten more trains, potentially expanding the fleet further.

Before full deployment, four trains will undergo extensive testing and approval processes in both Europe and Saudi Arabia. This rigorous testing phase ensures the engines can withstand the extreme operating conditions of the Saudi Arabian desert environment.

Proven Track Record in Harsh Conditions

This new contract builds on Rolls-Royce’s established presence in the region. Since 2012, more than 70 12V 4000 engines have been successfully operating in similar trains for Saudi Arabia Railways.

Christopher Weckbecker, Director Global Rail at Rolls-Royce, emphasized that these engines “ensure smooth operation despite extreme ambient conditions with temperatures above 50°C and the influence of desert dust”

The MTU Series 4000 engines meet the latest EU Stage V emission standards, contributing to environmentally friendly mobility solutions. Tobias Arnold, commercial project lead at Stadler, highlighted that the MTU propulsion technology “not only enables high speeds, but also meets the highest standards of environmental compatibility, energy efficiency and operational safety”.

Strategic Significance

This contract reinforces Rolls-Royce’s dominant position in the Arabian Peninsula’s rail sector. Weckbecker noted that “all diesel-powered passenger trains on the Arabian peninsula are powered by MTU Series 4000 engines”, demonstrating the company’s market leadership in the region.

The deal also supports Rolls-Royce’s broader strategic objectives by expanding into regional growth markets and enlarging the company’s global footprint in rail applications. The new trains will significantly enhance the economic network between Dammam and Riyadh, two of Saudi Arabia’s most important metropolitan areas.

This contract award, announced on August 21, 2025, represents another milestone in Rolls-Royce’s rail division and underscores the reliability and performance of MTU engines in demanding desert environments.