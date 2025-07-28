S&P/ASX 200 index: Australian Shares Rise After US-EU Trade Deal; Helloworld Soars on Upgraded Earnings Forecast

Australian stocks opened higher on Monday, thanks to a new US-EU trade deal that has improved global investor confidence. The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.3% to 8,691.20 in early trading, with most sectors seeing gains, especially real estate and materials.

Analysts believe the positive mood stems from this new tariff agreement, which is expected to boost international trade and corporate profits, benefiting export-focused markets like Australia.

Travel agency Helloworld Travel stood out by rising more than 15% after it raised its full-year earnings forecast. The company now expects its underlying EBITDA for FY2025 to be between $58 million and $62 million, up from its previous estimate and in line with earlier predictions made this year.

Although Helloworld experienced a small drop in booking volumes due to changes in travel destinations and lower international airfares, it has improved its profit margins through cost management and strong performance in its cruise and hotel services. The company also reported robust forward bookings extending well into 2026, highlighting ongoing demand for travel.

The ASX 200 index is likely to end the month with another gain, driven by strong performance from energy and materials stocks. Investors are watching closely for the Australian CPI report expected later this week, which will provide insights into inflation and monetary policy.

With global markets boosted by reduced trade tensions and an important week ahead for earnings reports both locally and internationally, Australian stocks seem ready to maintain their upward trend as July comes to an end.