Samsung Electronics Shares Rise on $16.5 Billion Chip-Supply Contract Win | KSC: 005930.KS

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shares jumped over 3% on Monday, July 28, after the tech giant announced a landmark $16.5 billion contract to supply semiconductors to a major global corporation.

The multiyear foundry deal, confirmed in a regulatory filing, marks one of the company’s largest ever, with revenues expected to be recognized through the end of 2033.

While Samsung did not reveal the client or specific chip technologies involved due to confidentiality agreements, the new contract underscores Samsung’s ambition to bolster its standing in advanced chip manufacturing, an arena where it competes closely with TSMC.

Industry analysts estimate the contract could add around 2.5 trillion won in annual revenue—roughly 10% of Samsung Foundry’s expected yearly sales—providing new momentum at a time when the company has faced margin pressures amid fierce competition and a global AI chip race.

Shares responded swiftly to the announcement, climbing to 67,900 KRW in early trading—up 3.03%—as investors applauded the fresh stream of high-value orders and the potential for improved utilization at Samsung’s fabs.

The deal is viewed as a vital win as the company seeks to attract more marquee clients and regain market share lost to rivals in cutting-edge process technology.

This strong market reaction comes ahead of Samsung’s quarterly earnings release, with participants closely watching for further guidance on the outlook for its semiconductor division and potential details about impact from the new deal.

As global supply chains sharpen their focus on chip resilience and capacity, this record contract positions Samsung to play a central role in the next wave of industry growth.