Scoda Tubes IPO Allotment Date: How to Check Status Online on NSE, BSE, MUFG Intime India

Scoda Tubes IPO allotment is set to be finalised today (June 2, 20250 marking a significant milestone for both the company and its investors.

With overwhelming demand, the ₹220 crore initial public offering attracted a robust oversubscription, positioning Scoda Tubes as one of the most sought-after listings of the year.

Scoda Tubes, a leading manufacturer in the stainless steel pipes sector, opened its IPO for subscription from May 28 to May 30, 2025. The issue, priced in the range of ₹130 to ₹140 per share, saw bids for over 63.7 crore equity shares against an offer of just 1.18 crore shares, resulting in a total subscription of nearly 54 times.

Notably, the non-institutional investor segment was subscribed over 113 times, while qualified institutional buyers and retail investors saw subscriptions of 69.5 and 19.4 times, respectively. This intense demand underscores strong institutional and retail confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For investors, the allotment status will be available online today. Shares allotted to successful applicants are expected to be credited to their demat accounts by June 3, with refunds for unallocated applicants processed on the same day. The stock is scheduled to list on both the NSE and BSE on June 4, 2025, at 10 am, with market observers anticipating a positive debut, given the grey market premium hovering around ₹20 per share.

Checking the Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status is straightforward and can be done through three primary channels:

NSE: Visit the official NSE IPO allotment page, select ‘Scoda Tubes’ from the dropdown, and enter your PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID to view the status.

BSE: Access the BSE IPO application status page, choose 'Equity' and 'Scoda Tubes' as the issue name, then provide your application or PAN number to check the result.

MUFG Intime India (Registrar): Go to the MUFG Intime India website, select 'Scoda Tubes Limited', and input your PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID to retrieve the allotment details.

Investors are advised to keep their application details handy for a seamless experience. For those allotted shares, the next step is to monitor the listing on June 4, which is expected to reflect the strong demand seen during the subscription phase.

The Scoda Tubes IPO stands as a testament to the buoyant sentiment in India’s primary markets, driven by robust fundamentals and investor optimism. As the company prepares for its market debut, all eyes will be on its performance, which could set the tone for upcoming IPOs in the sector.