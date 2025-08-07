See Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 cast, including Jussie Smollett, Teresa Giudice, Eva Marcille, and more

The cast of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” season 4 brings together a headline-making and diverse lineup of celebrities from reality TV, sports, and entertainment.

Jussie Smollett, Teresa Giudice, and Eva Marcille headline the group of 18 contestants slated to compete in the military-style endurance challenge, joined by notable names from across pop culture.

Alongside Smollett—making his television return—viewers will see Teresa Giudice of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and Eva Marcille, best known for “America’s Next Top Model” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

They’re joined by Gia Giudice, Teresa’s daughter, and other reality TV personalities including Brittany Cartwright (“Vanderpump Rules”), Kody Brown (“Sister Wives”), and Chanel Iman (supermodel).

Sports and entertainment personalities round out the cast: former NFL stars Randall Cobb, Eric Decker, and Andrew East; Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East; NBA champion Nick Young; football quarterback Johnny Manziel; reality TV favorite Mark Long; actress and comic Christie Pearce Rampone; and Ravi V. Patel, among others.

This season’s cast is notable both for its impressive mix of pop culture figures and for the unique storylines each contestant brings into the Special Forces environment.

The show, which tests celebrities with intense training and grueling tasks inspired by actual Special Forces selection, promises dramatic moments and compelling television as these well-known personalities attempt to persevere through one of TV’s toughest competitions.