Senior PLC (LON: SNR) Reports Robust 32% Profit Surge in First-Half 2025 on Aerospace Growth | Senior Stock Price

Senior PLC (LON:SNR) reported strong results for the first half of fiscal 2025. Pre-tax profit rose by 32% compared to last year, reaching £22.8 million, up from £17.8 million. This growth came from increased revenue and better operating margins in both the Aerospace and Flexonics divisions.

Group sales from ongoing operations grew to £371.2 million, marking a 5% increase at constant currency and a 3% increase when reported. EBITA improved by 14% in constant currency, reaching £31.2 million, which raised the EBITA margin to 8.4%. Earnings per share rose by 8% to 5.1p, and free cash flow increased by 43% year on year, highlighting better operational efficiency and cash generation.

In the Aerospace division, revenue hit £209 million, a 7% rise in constant currency. Spencer Aerospace saw an impressive 66% increase, driven by strong demand in defense and related markets. Civil aerospace grew by 2%, while defense sales jumped by 14%. Revenue from adjacent markets, like the semiconductor sector, rose by 17%. The Flexonics division also performed well, supporting the group’s positive outlook.

Senior PLC kept its full-year guidance unchanged, expecting balanced EBITA performance across both halves in Aerospace and stability in Flexonics. The planned sale of the Aerostructures division is set to complete by the end of 2025.

These results show Senior PLC’s ability to take advantage of rising demand in aerospace, defense, and related markets. Ongoing improvements in operations and repositioning efforts aim to enhance shareholder value and promote long-term growth.