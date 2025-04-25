Sensex Plunges Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Falls to 23,949: Why market is falling today

On Friday, April 25, 2025, India’s stock market witnessed a significant downturn, with the Sensex plummeting over 1,000 points to 78,775.15 and the Nifty 50 dropping to 23,949.

This sharp decline was primarily driven by escalating geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, following a recent terror attack in Kashmir. The market’s reaction reflects investor anxiety and uncertainty about the potential consequences of these tensions.

The day began with the Sensex opening marginally higher at 79,830, but it quickly reversed course, tumbling as much as 1,004 points to 78,797.39. The Nifty 50 followed a similar trajectory, opening at 24,289 before falling to an intraday low of 23,908. The broader market indices, including the Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100, faced even steeper declines, with losses of 2.85% and 3.30%, respectively.

Key Factors Behind the Market Decline

Geopolitical Tensions: The primary driver of the market downturn was the heightened uncertainty surrounding India’s response to the terror attack in Kashmir. The situation has led to increased diplomatic tensions with Pakistan, causing investors to become cautious and book profits. Financial Sector Concerns: Financial stocks, particularly Axis Bank, were among the major losers. Axis Bank’s stock fell significantly after reporting a marginal decline in its Q4 profit, raising concerns about asset quality and near-term challenges. Volatility Index Surge: The India VIX, a measure of investor anxiety, surged by over 6%, reflecting heightened uncertainty and fear among investors. This increase in volatility further contributed to the market’s downward trend. Sector-Wide Declines: The market witnessed a broad-based selloff, with no sector escaping the selling pressure. Nifty Media, PSU Bank, Realty, Healthcare, and Pharma were among the hardest-hit sectors, each experiencing declines ranging from 2.4% to 3.5%.

Market Outlook

Despite the strong underlying fundamentals of the Indian economy and sustained foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows, the ongoing geopolitical tensions pose a risk to capital inflows in the near term. Investors are also closely watching the fourth-quarter earnings of major companies, which could further influence market sentiment.

As the situation continues to unfold, market experts emphasise the importance of monitoring geopolitical developments and their potential impact on investor confidence and market stability. The current volatility underscores the need for investors to remain cautious and adapt to changing market conditions.