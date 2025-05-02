Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) Q1 Financials Show Strong Profit Growth and Margin Expansion

Shake Shack Inc. reported encouraging financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting significant growth in profitability despite facing some market headwinds.

The company announced that its adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) rose 13.5% year-over-year to reach $40.7 million.

Alongside the growth in adjusted EBITDA, Shake Shack demonstrated improved operational efficiency at the store level. Its restaurant-level profit margin expanded to 20.7% of Shack sales, representing a 120 basis point increase from the 19.5% margin reported in the first quarter of the previous year. The total restaurant-level profit reached $64.2 million, up 17.3% compared to last year.

While the company faced challenges, including difficult weather conditions and broader macroeconomic pressures impacting traffic, it still achieved positive results. Total revenue for the quarter grew 10.5% year-over-year to $320.9 million, driven by a 10.4% increase in Shack sales to $309.8 million and an 11.1% rise in licensing revenue.

System-wide sales also saw a 10.4% increase to $489.4 million. Same-Shack sales posted a modest growth of 0.2%, marking the 17th consecutive quarter of growth in this metric.

Shake Shack reported net income attributable to the company of $4.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, an improvement over the prior year. Despite missing some analyst forecasts on EPS and revenue, investors reacted positively initially, encouraged by the operational improvements and profit growth.

CEO Rob Lynch emphasized the company’s focus on enhancing guest experience and operational productivity, setting a foundation for future success in what he positions as a “year of transformation” for the brand.