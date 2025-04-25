Shedeur Sanders Falls Out of First Round in 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders did not get picked in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Many people are shocked because he was viewed as one of the best quarterback prospects.

Sanders had a strong college career, completing 70.1% of his passes for 14,347 yards with 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He was expected to be a top-five pick. However, concerns about his arm strength and other issues may have caused him to drop. His father, Deion Sanders, dismissed these worries, but they affected NFL teams’ choices.

Jaxson Dart

Several teams that needed a quarterback, including the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, and Pittsburgh Steelers, passed on Sanders in the first round. The Giants, who were interested in him, traded up to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the 25th pick. The Steelers chose Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon at No. 21.

By not being selected in the first round, Sanders misses the chance for a fifth-year option in his rookie contract and will likely earn less money. The pay difference between late first-round picks and early second-round picks can be millions of dollars.

Now, Sanders will wait to be chosen on Day 2 of the draft. The Browns have the first pick in the second round, followed by the Saints at No. 40, making them possible teams for him. Despite this setback, Sanders is still a respected prospect known for his accuracy and presence in the pocket, and he is expected to find a team soon.