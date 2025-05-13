Shopify Stock (SHOP) Jumps as Investors Cheer Nasdaq 100 Addition | Shopify Stock Price

Shares of Shopify Inc. soared as much as 14% on Monday after the selected for inclusion in the prestigious Nasdaq 100 index, a move widely seen as a validation of the company’s growth trajectory and market influence. The announcement, which came late last week, confirmed that Shopify will replace MongoDB in the tech-heavy index starting May 19.

The Nasdaq 100 tracks the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange, and inclusion often triggers significant institutional buying. Index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that mirror the Nasdaq 100 are required to add Shopify shares to their portfolios, driving up demand and supporting the stock price.

This effect was evident as Shopify’s shares surged to $108.20 in U.S. trading, with similar gains posted on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The rally comes on the heels of a robust quarterly earnings report from Shopify. The company reported a 27% year-over-year jump in revenue, reaching $2.36 billion, and a 23% increase in Gross Merchandise Volume, driven by strong performance in B2B and international markets. While Shopify posted a GAAP net loss of $682 million-largely attributed to unrealised investment losses-its profitability on a free cash flow basis improved, and management issued guidance that, while cautious due to macroeconomic uncertainty, reaffirmed continued investment in long-term growth.

Shopify’s recent operational moves have also drawn attention. The company transferred its U.S. stock listing to Nasdaq in March, aligning itself with other leading software firms, and listed a co-headquarters in New York City alongside its Ottawa base, fuelling speculation about its future ambitions in the American market.

Despite recent concerns over trade tensions and tariffs, Shopify’s leadership has stated that the company has yet to see a significant slowdown in consumer activity. President Harley Finkelstein noted that data through April showed minimal evidence of a downturn, and the company continues to invest in product innovation and international expansion.

The Nasdaq 100 inclusion not only cements Shopify’s status as a global technology leader but is expected to further boost its visibility among institutional investors. As the company continues to report strong growth and expand its footprint, investor optimism remains high, reflected in the latest surge in its stock price.