Should You Invest in the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)? Expert Analysis on Prospects, Costs, and Performance

The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC), launched in January 2004, stands as a prominent option for investors targeting the stability and resilience of the U.S. consumer staples sector.

Built to mirror the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, VDC delivers comprehensive exposure to a diversified group of essential consumer companies—making it a favored choice for both long-term and risk-conscious investors.

With more than $7.5 billion in assets under management, VDC is recognized among the largest funds in its category. Its annual operating expense ratio of 0.09% cements its status as one of the most cost-effective options for investors, enabling those dedicated to compounding wealth to minimize drag from fees. The 12-month trailing dividend yield recently stood at 2.26%, reflecting the fund’s emphasis on consistent, income-generating holdings.

VDC’s portfolio is anchored by dominant industry names, with Costco, Walmart, and Procter & Gamble comprising the largest allocations. Nearly 45% of assets rest in the top ten holdings, while the fund’s more than 100 constituents ensure effective diversification and reduced company-specific risk.

In terms of risk and return, VDC is positioned as a medium-risk vehicle. Its recent 12-month gain of 6.09% and year-to-date performance of 4.27% (as of August 5, 2025) reinforce the sector’s reputation for defensive steadiness. The ETF’s low beta of 0.57 and a standard deviation of 12.41% over three years further illustrate its value as a portfolio stabilizer, particularly during market downturns.

Investors should note that while VDC offers reliable sector exposure and less volatility than broader equity benchmarks, the consumer staples sector currently ranks low within peer sector standings. Valuation concerns and moderate growth projections have capped its upside relative to faster-growing areas of the market.

Alternative ETFs in this segment—such as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK)—offer similar exposure, with varying asset sizes and expense ratios.

XLP, for instance, charges an even lower fee and holds a larger asset base, presenting itself as a worthy comparison for cost-sensitive market participants.