Sierra Summit Advisors Buys 215,975 Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) Shares, Adds $5.7 Million Stake as 29th Largest Holding | GEN Stock Price

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired 215,975 shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) in the first quarter, a position valued at approximately $5.7 million that now represents about 1.2% of the firm’s portfolio and ranks as its 29th largest holding.

The move, disclosed in the firm’s latest 13F filing, aligns with broader institutional interest in the cybersecurity company following stronger-than-expected quarterly results and continued operating momentum.

Gen Digital recently reported June-quarter earnings per share of $0.64, topping consensus estimates of $0.60, alongside revenue of $1.26 billion, also ahead of expectations, as the Norton and Avast parent benefited from subscription scale and cross-brand synergies. The company’s print marked year-over-year gains in both EPS and revenue, reinforcing a trajectory that has seen it surpass consensus revenue estimates in each of the last four quarters.nasdaq

Portfolio trackers show Sierra Summit Advisors actively adding to select technology and software names in recent months, with GEN one of the notable new allocations by dollar value across its reported holdings universe. As of its latest quarter, the firm reported roughly $450–$462 million in equity assets across more than 170 positions, with large-cap technology remaining core exposures.stockzoa+2

For Gen Digital, institutional ownership remains substantial, and recent analyst updates have skewed constructive, with multiple firms maintaining buy or outperform ratings amid improving fundamentals and cash generation. Investors will watch whether sustained subscription growth and operating leverage can support further margin expansion, while Sierra Summit’s new stake adds another signal of confidence to the shareholder base heading into the next reporting cycle.marketbeat+1