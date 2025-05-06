SMCI stock: The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 272,942 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company has significantly increased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI), purchasing an additional 272,942 shares during the fourth quarter.

This move marks an 893.7% increase in its holdings, bringing its total ownership to 303,484 shares. As of the latest filing, this position represents approximately 0.05% of Super Micro Computer’s outstanding shares and is valued at $9.25 million.

This notable acquisition comes amid heightened institutional interest in Super Micro Computer. Other major institutional investors have also expanded their positions, with Vanguard Group Inc., Geode Capital Management LLC, and Invesco Ltd.

all reporting substantial increases in their SMCI holdings during the same period. In total, institutional investors now own over 84% of the company’s stock, underscoring strong confidence in Super Micro Computer’s growth prospects.

Super Micro Computer’s stock performance has experienced significant volatility over the past year. The company’s share price opened at $32.17 on Tuesday, with a 52-week range between $17.25 and $101.40.

Despite recent price fluctuations, the company maintains a market capitalization of $19.2 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, supported by a strong balance sheet and robust liquidity ratios.

Analyst sentiment on SMCI is mixed, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73. While some analysts highlight the company’s innovation in high-performance server and storage solutions, others point to recent price corrections and market uncertainties as reasons for caution.

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s increased investment signals continued institutional confidence in Super Micro Computer’s long-term potential, particularly as the company expands its product offerings and addresses growing demand for modular and open-architecture server solutions worldwide.