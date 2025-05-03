Social Security Confirms New Payment of Up to $5,108 to Millions of Retirees and Disability Benefit Recipients in May

The maximum Social Security payment of $5,108 per month is reserved for retirees who have postponed claiming their benefits until age 70 and have consistently earned at or above the taxable maximum throughout their careers.

Most retirees receive less, with the average monthly benefit for 2025 standing at $1,976. Those who retire at age 62 can expect a maximum of $2,831, while those waiting until full retirement age (67) may receive up to $4,018. Actual benefit amounts depend on lifetime earnings and the age at which benefits are claimed.

Disability benefit recipients and survivors also receive monthly payments, with amounts determined by their work history, earnings, and specific eligibility criteria.

In addition, the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program supports individuals with disabilities and limited income, with maximum payments of $967 for individuals and $1,450 for couples in 2025.

May 2025 Payment Schedule

The SSA issues payments on a staggered schedule throughout the month, primarily based on beneficiaries’ birth dates and the date they started receiving benefits:

May 1: SSI payments for individuals with disabilities and low income.

May 2: Social Security retirement, survivor, and disability payments for those who began receiving benefits before May 1997.

May 14: Payments for beneficiaries with birthdays between the 1st and 10th of any month.

May 21: Payments for those with birthdays from the 11th to the 20th.

May 28: Payments for those with birthdays from the 21st to the 31st.

May 30: Second SSI payment for June, due to June 1 falling on a weekend.

Some beneficiaries may receive two or even three payments in May, particularly those who qualify for both Social Security and SSI, or when payment dates are adjusted to accommodate weekends or holidays.

What Beneficiaries Should Know

The SSA encourages recipients to monitor their payment dates closely, especially in months with adjusted schedules. If a payment does not arrive as expected, beneficiaries are advised to wait three business days before contacting the agency.

It’s important to note that receiving two SSI payments in May is not a bonus or duplicate payment, but an advance for June due to the calendar configuration.

This latest round of payments underscores the SSA’s commitment to supporting over 70 million Americans, including retirees, survivors, and people with disabilities.

\For many, these monthly payments represent a vital source of income, helping to cover essential living expenses and maintain financial stability in retirement or during periods of disability.