Social Security Payment on April 9: Who is Eligible and How Much Will You Get?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is set to distribute a new round of payments on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, providing much-needed financial support to millions of American retirees.

This payment includes a 2.5% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) that went into effect in January 2025, designed to help beneficiaries offset the rising costs of living and inflation. Here’s a detailed look at who qualifies for this payment and how much they can expect to receive.

Social Security Payment Amounts

The exact amount of the Social Security payment varies according to the individual’s lifetime earnings and retirement age. For those retiring at age 62 in 2025, the maximum benefit is $2,831 per month.

However, retirees who delay claiming benefits until they reach full retirement age (67) or even until age 70 can receive significantly higher payments. For instance, the maximum monthly benefit at age 70 is $5,108. The average monthly benefit is around $1,976.

Payment Schedule

The SSA follows a structured payment calendar, ensuring timely distribution of benefits. Here’s the full payment schedule for April 2025:

April 1, 2025 (Tuesday) – SSI payments for all Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients.

– SSI payments for all Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. April 3, 2025 (Thursday) – Early social security beneficiaries who began receiving benefits before May 1997.

– Early social security beneficiaries who began receiving benefits before May 1997. April 9, 2025 (Wednesday) – First wave of Social Security payments for those born between the 1st and 10th of any month.

– First wave of Social Security payments for those born between the 1st and 10th of any month. April 16, 2025 (Wednesday) – Second wave of payments for those born between the 11th and 20th of any month.

– Second wave of payments for those born between the 11th and 20th of any month. April 23, 2025 (Wednesday) – Final wave of payments for those born between the 21st and 31st of any month.

What to Do If Your Payment is Delayed

While the SSA typically distributes payments on time, occasional delays can occur due to outdated information, holidays, or banking issues. If your payment is not received by April 9, the SSA recommends: