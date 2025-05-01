Social Security payments in May 2025: Who is eligible, how much stimulus will you receive

According to the Social Security payment schedule for 2025, two Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments are scheduled for May.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) indicates that recipients may receive two checks within this month. However, in some months, there are times when recipients might not receive any payments at all.

Why are two SSI checks being sent out in May?

This situation arises because the SSI payment for June is scheduled for May 30; since June 1 falls on a weekend, the payment date must be adjusted. The SSA does not distribute payments on weekends, which is why payments for June will be made earlier.

Payment Schedule for May 2025:

Thursday, May 1, 2025 (For May payment)

Friday, May 30, 2025 (For June payment)

Who is eligible to receive Social Security?

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is available to individuals who earn no more than $2,019 from work each month. This income limit is higher for couples and may also vary when parents apply on behalf of their children.

How much will I receive in May 2025?

According to SSA guidelines, eligible individuals can expect to receive a check for $1,394 in May 2025. For married couples, the total amount will be $2,900. These funds will be directly deposited into their accounts without the need for additional forms.

Complete List of SSI Payment Dates for 2025:

May 1, 2025 (For May)

May 30, 2025 (For June)

July 1, 2025 (For July)

August 1, 2025 (For August)

August 30, 2025 (For September)

October 1, 2025 (For October)

October 31, 2025 (For November)

December 1, 2025 (For December)

December 31, 2025 (For January 2026)

