SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Stock Gains 2.3% Amid Morning Trading Swings

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) saw its stock price rise by 2.3% during morning trading. This increase came after the company released its recent earnings report and strategic updates, reflecting positive investor sentiment about SoFi’s financial performance and growth plans.

In its first quarter for 2025, SoFi reported adjusted net revenue of $771 million, which was higher than the expected $739 million.

This strong performance came from high demand for its loan products and a big expansion in its retail trading business. The company’s adjusted earnings per share doubled to 6 cents, beating the forecast of 4 cents.

A major positive from SoFi’s Q1 results was the addition of 800,000 new members. This growth brought the total member base to 10.9 million, a 34% increase from last year.

This shows that SoFi’s strategy to boost brand awareness and expand its product offerings is working. Fee-based revenue grew by 67% to $315 million, which helped drive overall revenue growth.

CEO Anthony Noto pointed out SoFi’s strong start to 2025 and the company’s focus on creating new products and enhancing its brand. This approach gives SoFi a competitive edge in the market, and it marked its sixth consecutive quarter of profitability according to GAAP standards.

After these strong results, SoFi raised its full-year guidance for 2025. The new expectation for adjusted net revenue is between $3.235 billion and $3.310 billion, an increase from the previous range of $3.200 billion to $3.275 billion.

The company also raised its forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to between $875 million and $895 million.

SoFi’s stock is trending upward, with its Relative Strength rating improving to 95, which shows that investor confidence in the company’s growth potential is increasing.

As SoFi continues to expand its financial services and strengthen its brand, its stock is likely to remain attractive to investors looking for opportunities in the fintech sector.