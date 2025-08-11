SoFi’s Q2 Results: Faster Growth, Rising Profitability, and a Bigger Role for Fee-Based Revenue | SoFi Stock price

SoFi’s second-quarter 2025 results showed a sharp acceleration in growth and profitability, powered by record fee-based revenue and strong loan platform execution that outpaced expectations.

Adjusted net revenue rose 44% year over year to $858 million, while adjusted EBITDA jumped 81% to $249 million, reflecting expanding operating leverage and resilient demand across lending and financial services. GAAP net income reached $97 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.08 beat consensus, prompting a guidance raise for the full year.

Membership and engagement remained robust, with total members up 34% to about 11.7 million and products up 34% to roughly 17.1 million, marking SoFi’s highest-ever quarterly net adds and underscoring ecosystem momentum.

Asset quality improved alongside growth:

personal loan annualized charge-offs declined versus last year and 90-day delinquencies hit a multi-quarter low, reinforcing the sustainability of expansion.

The loan platform was a standout driver of fee income, with fee-based revenue up 72% year over year to a record ~$378 million and now representing roughly 44% of total revenue versus 37% a year ago, as SoFi scaled third-party originations and referral flows that carry lower credit risk. Net interest income also grew, with deposits funding a larger share of the balance sheet and net interest margin around the high-5% area in the quarter.

Lending breadth broadened beyond personal loans. Total originations rose 64% to $8.8 billion, including personal loans at $7.0 billion (+66%), student loans at $993 million (+35%), and home loans at $799 million (+89% to +92% depending on source granularity), with home equity gaining early traction.

Management lifted 2025 guidance to ~$3.375 billion in adjusted net revenue, ~$960 million in adjusted EBITDA (28% margin), ~$370 million in net income, and ~$0.31 in EPS, reflecting confidence in continued scale and mix shift toward fee-based lines.

Shortly after earnings, SoFi announced a $1.5 billion common stock offering at $20.85 per share, with a 30-day greenshoe, to fund general corporate purposes; while shares initially dipped, subsequent trading stabilized as investors focused on the growth runway and capital deployment potential.

The combination of accelerating growth, improving credit, rising fee contribution, and added balance-sheet flexibility positions student loans and home loans to become more meaningful profit engines as macro conditions evolve and demand normalizes.