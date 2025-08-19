Soho House (SHCO) to Go Private in $2.7 Billion Deal; Ashton Kutcher to Join Board | soho house stock

Soho House & Co Inc. is set to leave the public markets in a $2.7 billion buyout led by hotel owner MCR Hotels, marking a dramatic return to private ownership less than four years after its IPO. The announcement sparked a rally in Soho House shares, which rose nearly 15% to $8.78, approaching the deal price of $9 per share.

The buyout, which values Soho House at a premium of almost 18% to its last closing price, includes the installation of actor and technology investor Ashton Kutcher on the board of directors. Kutcher is spearheading a group of private investors alongside MCR, bringing fresh capital and celebrity cachet to the embattled luxury hospitality brand.

MCR Hotels CEO Tyler Morse will also join the board as vice chairman, while Neil Thomson will step in as chief financial officer, replacing Thomas Allen. These changes mark a pivot to deeper hospitality expertise as the company seeks to strengthen its operational and financial foundation.

The company, renowned for its exclusive private members’ clubs, has grown to more than 270,000 members globally. However, since going public in 2021 at $14 per share, Soho House has struggled with profitability and weathered skepticism from investors and analysts about its business model. Despite gaining ground in recent quarters, shares have languished well below their IPO price, underscoring continued market doubts.

Following completion of the transaction, Executive Chairman Ron Burkle and founder Nick Jones will remain majority owners, with key stakeholders such as Goldman Sachs Alternatives rolling their stakes into the new private entity.

The buyout consortium also includes Apollo Global Management, which will help refinance hundreds of millions in existing company debt.

The deal is expected to close by year-end, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, signaling a new era for Soho House as it seeks stability and growth outside public scrutiny.