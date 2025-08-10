Solana (SOL) and Polygon (POL) Holders Still Waiting for 2021-Style Gains as Analysts Rotate Toward Emerging Bet

Solana and Polygon have yet to reclaim the explosive, triple‑digit percentage surges last seen in 2021, even after broad crypto risk appetite improved through mid‑2025.

While both networks have advanced on fundamentals—Solana with high-throughput DeFi and consumer apps, and Polygon with enterprise-facing scaling and its POL transition—price action has lagged historic cycles, leaving many holders underperforming relative to peak‑cycle benchmarks.

Market strategists note a persistent divergence between network activity and token performance as liquidity concentrates in a narrower set of mega‑cap narratives, particularly Bitcoin ETF flows and select AI‑adjacent crypto infrastructure names. That concentration has reduced beta for legacy altcoins, with capital rotating opportunistically into catalysts with clearer, near‑term monetization or tokenomics upgrades. Without a decisive macro impulse or protocol-specific unlock, SOL and POL may continue to trail the cycle leaders.

Against that backdrop, several analysts have highlighted a third‑option contender drawing incremental institutional attention, citing cleaner supply dynamics, better emissions control, and upcoming roadmap milestones that could re-rate valuation if execution remains on track. The thesis centers on tokens able to translate user growth into direct token demand—via staking, fee capture, or programmatic burns—rather than relying solely on headline ecosystem activity.

For SOL and POL holders, the setup remains nuanced. Technicals suggest both assets need sustained closes above recent range highs to invite momentum follow‑through, while on-chain metrics indicate improving but uneven demand across segments.