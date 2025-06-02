SolGold PLC Announces Voluntary Delisting from Toronto Stock Exchange | SolGold Stock

SolGold PLC has announced its decision to voluntarily delist its ordinary shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), with the delisting set to take effect at the close of trading on June 18, 2025. Following this move, SolGold’s shares will continue to be traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the symbol “SOLG,” ensuring ongoing liquidity and access for global investors.

The company’s decision comes after a comprehensive review of trading activity and associated costs. Since obtaining its TSX listing in 2017, SolGold observed that trading volumes on the TSX have remained modest, accounting for less than 3% of the aggregate trading volume across both the TSX and LSE. With the majority of trading activity and investor interest now centered on the LSE, SolGold determined that the financial and administrative costs of maintaining a dual listing are no longer justified.

Shareholder approval is not required for this delisting, as the LSE is recognized as an acceptable alternative market under TSX regulations. Canadian shareholders holding SolGold shares through brokers or in certificated form will need to take action if they wish to continue trading their shares on the LSE. Specifically, shares must be made eligible for transfer and settlement through CREST, the UK’s share transfer and settlement system.

SolGold has provided guidance for Canadian shareholders to initiate this process through Computershare Trust Company of Canada and will maintain CDS eligibility for its shares until July 18, 2025, to facilitate a smooth transition.

This strategic shift allows SolGold to streamline its market presence and focus resources on its core listing, while continuing to advance its exploration and development projects, including the flagship Cascabel copper-gold project in Ecuador.

SolGold’s leadership emphasizes that this move is designed to enhance operational efficiency and better serve the interests of its global shareholder base. The company remains committed to delivering value through the discovery and development of world-class copper and gold assets.