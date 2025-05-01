Some Social Security Recipients Could Get Three Checks in May

In May 2025, some Social Security recipients will receive extra payments. This is especially true for certain people who get Supplemental Security Income (SSI), who might receive up to three checks.

Why Three Payments?

In May, SSI recipients will get two payments. The regular payment will come on May 1, and an early June payment will arrive on May 30. The June payment comes early because June 1 is a Sunday. About 7.4 million Americans depend on SSI, which helps people with disabilities or limited income.

Some people who also get traditional Social Security benefits could receive three checks in May. They will get their SSI payments on May 1 and May 30, plus their usual Social Security payment. The timing of the Social Security payment depends on when the person was born.

Those born between the 1st and 10th of the month will get their Social Security payment on May 14. Those born between the 11th and 20th will receive their payment on May 21, and those born after the 20th will get theirs on May 28.

Who Gets Three Payments?

People who began collecting Social Security before May 1997 usually receive their main benefit on the third of each month. If they also get SSI, they may receive two extra deposits in May, totaling three payments for the month. This shows how the SSA’s payment schedule can sometimes lead to multiple payments in one month.

Future Payment Schedule

The pattern of getting two SSI payments in a month will happen again in 2025. For example, people will also see payments in August for both August and September, and in October for both October and November.

There will be no SSI payments in September and November. Understanding these changes is important for recipients to manage their finances well.