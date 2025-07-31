Sony Set to Announce Q1 2026 Earnings on August 6: Analysts Forecast Steady Growth | Sony stock

Sony Group Corporation will announce its Q1 2026 earnings on Wednesday, August 6, before the market opens. Analysts expect Sony to report earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter. This reflects the company’s strong and diverse global business.

Recently, Sony shares traded at $24.14, a slight decrease of 0.9%. However, the stock is near its 52-week high of $26.94 and well above its yearly low of $15.96. The shares show moderate volatility with a beta of 0.94.

Sony’s valuation metrics include a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 19.56 and a price-to-earnings-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.71, which indicate moderate growth expectations. Currently, Sony has a market capitalization of about $146 billion, supported by a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24 and strong liquidity ratios.

Analysts are generally positive as they look toward the earnings report. Sony’s stock has an average “Moderate Buy” rating, based on two hold ratings, four buy ratings, and one strong buy. The average target price of $28 suggests potential growth from the current share price.

Institutional interest in Sony has increased as well. For instance, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Sony by 422% last quarter, contributing to a trend where large investors now own 14% of all outstanding shares.

Sony operates globally across gaming, electronics, music, and digital distribution. The company is well-positioned to take advantage of industry changes and to earn revenue from multiple sources. As investors await the Q1 results, they will focus on whether Sony can meet or exceed expectations and maintain its positive momentum through the rest of 2025.