SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade | SOUN stock Price

SoundHound AI shares surged on heavy turnover after an analyst upgrade sparked fresh momentum, propelling the voice-AI company to intraday gains of roughly 14%–15% and lifting the stock above prior resistance levels. Trading volume spiked dramatically, with tens of millions of shares changing hands—well above recent averages—as investors digested a higher price target and improving fundamentals following last week’s results-driven rally.

Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded SOUN to Buy from Neutral and lifted its price target to $16 from $9, citing stronger execution and an accelerating enterprise pipeline, while Wedbush reiterated an Outperform and nudged its target to $16 after the company posted record Q2 revenue and raised its full-year outlook. The multi-firm support added to bullish sentiment already building after SoundHound reported $42.7 million in Q2 revenue, up 217% year over year, alongside a refreshed FY2025 revenue guide to $160 million–$178 million.

The upgrade-driven breakout coincided with outsized retail and social interest, with third-party trackers flagging unusually high message volumes and rapid sentiment shifts as the stock’s momentum accelerated intraday. Liquidity and depth improved throughout the session, aiding price discovery as the shares traded into the mid-teens and eclipsed recent average volume by a wide margin.

For market participants, the near-term setup hinges on whether SOUN can consolidate above the upgraded target zone while converting its expanding backlog and automotive partnerships into sustained revenue scale. With the analyst community skewing constructive and a consensus trending toward “Moderate Buy,” attention now turns to execution milestones and margin trajectory as key catalysts into the back half of 2025.