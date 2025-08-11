SoundHound (NASDAQ: SOUN) AI Jumps on Record Q2 and Guidance Hike Despite Mixed Signals | SOUN Stock price

SoundHound AI shares surged after the company delivered its strongest quarter to date, with Q2 revenue of $42.7 million beating estimates by a wide margin and year-over-year growth of roughly 217%.

The company raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to $160–$178 million from $157–$177 million, reinforcing confidence in accelerating demand for its voice and agentic AI solutions across restaurants, automotive, and devices.

Analyst reaction turned more constructive, with upgrades and target hikes—Northland moved to Outperform with a $14.50 target, and Ladenburg upgraded to Buy with a $16 target—helping fuel momentum.

At the same time, sentiment remains uneven given recent volatility and elevated valuation, with TipRanks and related coverage flagging mixed options activity and earlier caution on execution, competition, and deal timing into 2H25.

Context from earlier in 2025 shows why the rebound matters: shares had slid on mixed Q1 results and concerns around competitive dynamics and investor exits, before recapturing momentum into and after the Q2 beat and guide raise.