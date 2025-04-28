Stock Futures in the Red: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Drop 25 and 100 Points Ahead of Busy Earnings Week

US stock futures are trading in the red, signaling a cautious start to the week after benchmark indices reported their second consecutive weekly advance on Friday.

Futures on the Dow Jones are currently trading 140 points lower, while those on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are trading 25 points and 100 points lower, respectively.

This downturn comes as investors prepare for a busy week filled with earnings reports from major tech giants, including Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft.

The recent gains on Wall Street were fueled by positive earnings reports and optimism surrounding advancements in artificial intelligence, particularly after Alphabet’s better-than-expected quarterly results.

However, mixed signals regarding U.S.-China trade talks have dampened investor sentiment. President Donald Trump reiterated that he has no plans to reduce tariffs on China, despite earlier suggestions that tariffs might be too high.

Additionally, there was confusion over whether Trump had recently spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump claimed a call took place, while China maintained that no such talks occurred.

The uncertainty surrounding trade negotiations is compounded by the upcoming earnings season, which will see over 180 S&P 500 companies report their quarterly results. So far, earnings have shown strength, with 73% of reporting companies exceeding analysts’ expectations, though this figure is slightly below the five-year average. Despite this, Wall Street is tempering its expectations for both the second quarter and the entire year.

As the market braces for these significant earnings reports, investors are also keeping a close eye on economic indicators and geopolitical developments. The recent dip in gold prices, which fell from a record high, reflects market adjustments and potential overvaluation concerns. Meanwhile, oil prices remain stable, with Brent crude trading between $65 and $70 per barrel.

The week ahead promises to be pivotal for the US stock market, with investors seeking clarity on both economic data and trade policies. As the market navigates these challenges, it will be crucial to monitor developments closely for insights into future market trends.