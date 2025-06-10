S&P/ASX 200 Index: ASX Climbs on Energy Gains Amid Trade Optimism

The Australian share market surged on Tuesday, buoyed by a robust rally in energy stocks and renewed optimism surrounding global trade negotiations.

The S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 0.72%, adding 63.1 points to reach 8,578.8 by midday, as investors responded positively to signs of progress in US-China trade talks and a stronger outlook for global economic growth.

Energy stocks were the clear leaders, outperforming all other sectors. Heavyweights such as Woodside Energy, Santos, and Beach Energy posted notable gains, with Woodside up 1.6% and Santos advancing 2.1%. The sector’s strength was underpinned by firm oil prices, expectations of tighter global supply, and hopes that a breakthrough in US-China trade relations could further stimulate demand for commodities.

This surge reflects a broader rotation into cyclical stocks, particularly those tied to commodities and export-driven revenue streams.

The upbeat mood was further supported by recent production reports, which reinforced the strong fundamentals of Australia’s oil and gas industry. Portfolio managers and market strategists noted that the momentum in the energy sector signals growing confidence in a sustained global demand recovery, positioning Australia as a key beneficiary of improving trade flows and commodity exposure.

Conversely, gold miners came under pressure, with four of the five worst-performing large-cap stocks on the ASX belonging to the gold sector. Evolution Mining, Northern Star Resources, and Newmont Corporation all declined between 1.5% and 3%. The prospect of improved global relations reduced the appeal of safe-haven assets like gold, prompting investors to pivot away from defensive positions in favor of growth and cyclical sectors.

Digital assets also participated in the rally, with Bitcoin trading just below the $70,000 mark, fueled by growing institutional interest and broader confidence in alternative investments.

Looking ahead, analysts remain bullish on the ASX 200, predicting that the index could soon challenge its all-time high if supportive macroeconomic trends persist. Key factors to watch include upcoming inflation data, corporate earnings, and central bank signals regarding future interest rate paths. With market breadth improving and momentum returning, Australia’s equity market is poised to benefit from a confluence of positive global and domestic drivers.