S&P/TSX Composite Index Gains as Tech and Energy Lead, Outperforming U.S. Markets

The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced 0.23% to close at 27,469.24 on Tuesday, bucking the trend of mild losses and volatility seen across U.S. equity benchmarks.

The gains in Toronto were driven by robust performance in the energy, technology, and industrial sectors, with tech leaders such as Celestica soaring on quarterly results and energy stocks rallying alongside firmer oil prices.

Canadian markets displayed resilience as investors weighed a blend of positive corporate earnings and heightened global trade headlines, including renewed Middle East supply concerns and the latest U.S.–EU tariff agreement. These factors provided a tailwind for commodity-linked stocks and export-oriented industries, further lifting the TSX to near record-high territory.

While material and mining names continued to face headwinds from weaker metals prices, surges in key blue chips within energy and financials stabilized the index. The TSX’s performance also stood out against the backdrop of U.S. markets, where indices like the S&P 500 and Dow retreated after a multi-session rally fueled by technology giants and anticipation of major tech earnings reports.

Market participants in Canada kept a close eye on the Bank of Canada’s impending policy update, with steady consumer sentiment numbers suggesting a cautiously optimistic outlook for the domestic economy.

As the TSX closes out July with pronounced gains, its ability to weather global uncertainty and sector-specific volatility has drawn renewed attention from both domestic and international investors.