Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) Beats Expectations with Record Paid Subscribers, But Posts Quarterly Loss | SPOT Stock Price

Spotify has reported its second-quarter 2025 earnings, surpassing industry forecasts for subscriber growth and monthly user engagement. The music streaming leader’s paid subscriber count climbed 12% year-over-year to a record 276million, reflecting a net gain of 8million paid users in the quarter.

Total monthly active users (MAUs) reached 696million, an 11% annual rise and well ahead of internal projections, highlighting Spotify’s continued dominance and appeal in key global markets.

Total revenue for the quarter increased 10% to €4.19billion, buoyed by a 12% gain in premium subscription revenue, which now accounts for the majority of the company’s top line. Gross margin also expanded 227 basis points to 31.5%—a positive development as Spotify’s push for profitability intensifies.

However, despite the strong operational momentum, Spotify swung to a net loss of €86million for the quarter, contrasting sharply with its €274million profit a year earlier. Higher expenses, especially in payroll, social charges tied to share price appreciation, and ongoing investment in content and product features, were the primary drivers of the shortfall.

Advertising revenue dipped by 1% year-over-year, pointing to ongoing challenges in Spotify’s ad-supported business even as premium subscriptions continue to power overall growth. CEO Daniel Ek emphasized that product innovations—including the rollout of new audiobook and AI DJ features—have boosted both engagement and user retention.

The company remains optimistic about improving profitability in the future, with forecasts for 710million MAUs and 281million premium subscribers in the next quarter.

Spotify’s latest results demonstrate robust demand for its core service and underscore the platform’s global reach, even as ongoing cost and monetization challenges persist.

After a year of strong gains in the stock price, caution was evident among investors following the earnings report as the company’s guidance for both revenue and profitability fell short of some market expectations. Nonetheless, Spotify’s momentum in paid user additions solidifies its leadership in the streaming space.