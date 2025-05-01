SSI payments: 4 Reasons Your Social Security Payment Is Delayed and What to Do About It

Social Security payments arrive every month, providing guaranteed income to over 73 million Americans. While the program consistently pays on time, individual beneficiaries may face delays.

These delays can happen for several reasons, such as changes in banking or personal information, slow processing of initial applications, or exceeding income limits as early retirees. If you encounter a payment delay, calling the Social Security Administration (SSA) is often the best solution.

Reasons for Delayed Social Security Payments

The SSA sends payments to retirees, disabled workers, and their families on three designated Wednesdays each month, based on the beneficiary’s birth date:

First Wednesday : Birth dates from the 1st to the 10th.

: Birth dates from the 1st to the 10th. Second Wednesday : Birth dates from the 11th to the 20th.

: Birth dates from the 11th to the 20th. Third Wednesday: Birth dates from the 21st to the 31st.

For example, if someone receives spousal benefits, their payment schedule aligns with their spouse’s birth date. Those getting both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income will receive their Social Security payment on the third Wednesday and their SSI payment on the first.

If your payment is late, it might be due to:

Delay in Processing Your Claim : You may experience a delay when you first apply for benefits. The SSA takes time to process applications, which may cause first payments to be late.

: You may experience a delay when you first apply for benefits. The SSA takes time to process applications, which may cause first payments to be late. Change in Your Banking Information : If you switch banks or close your account, update your direct deposit information with the SSA. This is a common cause of payment delays.

: If you switch banks or close your account, update your direct deposit information with the SSA. This is a common cause of payment delays. Change in Your Personal Information : A change in your address or a flagged Social Security number can pause payments. If you don’t update your information or verify your identity when needed, payments may stop.

: A change in your address or a flagged Social Security number can pause payments. If you don’t update your information or verify your identity when needed, payments may stop. Excess Income for Early Retirees: If you retire early and earn too much money, your payments may be reduced. In 2025, the SSA will deduct $1 in benefits for every $2 earned above $23,400 and $1 for every $3 earned above $62,160 until you reach full retirement age. After that, there’s no income limit.

What to Do If Your Social Security Payment Is Late

If your Social Security payment is late, the first step is to contact your bank to check if there was an error on their end.

Next, log in to your my Social Security account online. Make sure your direct deposit information, name, and address are correct. You can also use this account to check the status of your Social Security application if you’re waiting for your first payment.

If you don’t receive your payment within 60 days, it’s important to call for help. You can reach out to your local office or the national toll-free number, but be prepared to spend a lot of time on hold. Many people find it takes a long time to get through, no matter which number they call. It’s best to start this process sooner rather than later if you suspect a problem.

A representative on the phone might be able to help you, or you may need to visit a local office. If you have to go in person, keep in mind that there might not be any appointments available for weeks. According to Social Security Administration data, only 43% of benefit appointments happen within 28 days.

Concerns About Future Delays

Some people are worried that Social Security might face more delays in the future. Former Social Security commissioner Martin O’Malley told CNBC that staff reductions and changes in technology could hurt the system. He also mentioned that there might be a risk of benefit interruptions.

The Social Security Administration has denied plans to cut its workforce by half. They announced they plan to reduce staffing by 7,000 positions, bringing the total down from 57,000 to 50,000 workers.

When asked about possible payment delays, Shedden said fewer employees could lead to longer processing times and difficulties in getting assistance. However, Foguth is hopeful about the future. He believes that the Social Security Administration will move toward digital services, which could speed up the payment process.