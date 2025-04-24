Steve McMichael, the iconic defensive tackle known for his pivotal role in the Chicago Bears’ 1985 Super Bowl-winning team, has passed away at the age of 67 following a valiant battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

McMichael’s death was confirmed by his publicist, Betsy Shepherd, and announced by Jarrett Payton, son of fellow Hall of Famer Walter Payton, who served as the McMichael family’s spokesperson throughout his illness.

Steve McMichael

McMichael was a beloved figure in Chicago, celebrated not only for his football prowess but also for his larger-than-life personality. He played a crucial part in the Bears’ legendary “46 defense,” earning two Pro Bowl selections and setting a franchise record by playing in 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993. His impressive career included 92.5 sacks with the Bears, ranking him second in franchise history behind Richard Dent.

Beyond his football career, McMichael ventured into professional wrestling in the late 1990s, joining World Championship Wrestling and becoming a member of the ‘Four Horsemen’ faction alongside Ric Flair. His bold personality and candidness made him a natural fit for the wrestling world.

In April 2021, McMichael revealed his ALS diagnosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects motor neurons, leading to a decline in muscle control. Despite the challenges posed by ALS, McMichael continued to inspire fans with his resilience and determination. His wife, Misty, documented his journey and raised awareness about the disease on social media.

The Chicago Bears and the NFL community have expressed deep condolences to McMichael’s family, acknowledging his strength and dignity throughout his battle with ALS.

Bears chairman George H. McCaskey noted, “It’s a cruel irony that the Bears’ Ironman succumbed to this dreaded disease,” highlighting McMichael’s internal strength and humanity. McMichael’s legacy will endure as a testament to his unwavering spirit and his enduring impact on both the football and wrestling worlds.