Stock Market News Today: SPY and QQQ Rally as U.S.-China Tariff Truce, Trump Bill Draft Spur Optimism

U.S. equities surged on Monday, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) leading a broad market rally after the United States and China reached a pivotal agreement to slash tariffs for 90 days. The move, coupled with fresh headlines about a new bill draft from former President Donald Trump, ignited renewed risk appetite across Wall Street.

The S&P 500 soared 3.3% to 5,844.19, marking its strongest single-day gain in over two months and closing at its highest level since early March. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, tracked by QQQ, jumped an even steeper 4.1% to finish at 507.85, as technology and semiconductor stocks outperformed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also posted robust gains, rising 2.8% and notching its best close in six weeks.

The rally was triggered by news that U.S. and Chinese officials had agreed to a temporary reduction in tariffs-cutting U.S. levies on Chinese goods from 145% to 30% and Chinese tariffs on U.S. imports from 125% to 10%. This 90-day truce is designed to allow both sides to continue negotiations and de-escalate a trade conflict that had threatened global supply chains and stoked recession fears. Investors cheered the development, viewing it as a crucial step toward stabilising international trade and easing inflationary pressures.

Market sentiment was further buoyed by reports of a new legislative draft from Donald Trump, which investors interpreted as potentially market-friendly, though details remained limited. The combination of trade optimism and political news sent volatility sharply lower, with the CBOE Volatility Index dipping to its lowest level since March.

Leading the charge were technology giants and semiconductor firms, with notable gains in Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Marvell Technology. Energy stocks also rallied after NRG Energy announced a major acquisition and delivered better-than-expected earnings.

The SPY closed at 582.84, up 3.3% for the day, while QQQ ended at 507.85, up 4.1%. Both ETFs are now trading near multi-month highs, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the U.S. economic outlook.

As the 90-day window for U.S.-China negotiations unfolds, investors will closely monitor further policy developments and corporate earnings for signs of sustained momentum in the markets.