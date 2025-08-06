Stock market today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq, voo rise as earnings take center stage

U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday as solid corporate earnings outweighed persistent global trade concerns and recent volatility. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained around 0.2%, while the S&P 500 advanced nearly 0.5%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed once again, buoyed by investor optimism around technology earnings and artificial intelligence themes.

The market’s upward momentum follows a choppy session on Tuesday, which saw major indices dip amid weaker services data and ongoing tariff headlines. Wednesday’s relief rally was fueled by fresh earnings beats from several blue-chip companies.

McDonald’s shares jumped after posting their strongest same-store sales growth in nearly two years, exceeding Wall Street expectations across both revenue and profit. Shopify surged over 15% in pre-market action following robust results and a promising Q3 forecast linked to new AI features.

High-profile technology names were mixed as earnings and forecasts prompted divergent moves. Advanced Micro Devices slid 5% after its lukewarm outlook pressured sentiment, while AI and cloud infrastructure players like Astera Labs and Arista Networks rallied more than 10% thanks to upside surprises.

Super Micro Computer sank sharply after missing revenue estimates and issuing cautious forward guidance. Disney and Uber also reported earnings before the bell, with Disney outperforming yet facing a stock dip as legacy TV business struggles persisted.

The upbeat tone in equities was slightly tempered by a marginal rise in 10-year Treasury yields to 4.23% and persistently high oil prices, which reversed several days of declines. Investors remain vigilant regarding international trade uncertainties, particularly with new U.S. tariffs on Indian goods set to take effect and further tariff actions looming.

Despite these macro headwinds, today’s market action underscores the underlying importance of earnings season and company fundamentals.

Traders are closely watching corporate guidance and tariff developments for cues on whether the market rally can hold. With volatility expected to remain elevated, earnings results and management commentaries continue to be the central drivers for stock direction this week.