Stock Movers: Amazon Shares Fall Amid White House Criticism, Honeywell Raises Guidance, Hims & Hers Health Soars on Wegovy Deal

Amazon, Honeywell, and Hims & Hers Health were in the spotlight for their stock movements on Tuesday due to important news and market reactions. Amazon’s shares dropped after the White House criticized the company.

Honeywell’s stock rose after it improved its earnings forecast, and Hims & Hers Health’s shares surged after announcing a big partnership to sell the weight-loss drug Wegovy at lower prices.

Amazon’s stock fell about 1.7% in early trading after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt criticized the company for its plan to show how much President Trump’s tariffs impact product prices.

She called this move a “hostile and political act.” Amazon wants to display the tariff costs next to the total product price, which raises questions about why it didn’t do this earlier during the Biden administration’s inflation.

The criticism highlights ongoing tensions between Amazon and Trump’s trade policies that involve high tariffs on Chinese imports. Investors reacted cautiously ahead of Amazon’s earnings report.

On the other hand, Honeywell’s shares increased after the company raised its earnings guidance for the year. Honeywell reported first-quarter results that exceeded analysts’ expectations due to strong demand in its aerospace division, which is facing a shortage of new jets.

The company now expects its adjusted earnings per share to be between $10.20 and $10.50 for 2025, slightly higher than previous estimates.

Honeywell also shared its plan to manage tariff impacts, including raising prices and sourcing locally to offset about $500 million in tariff-related costs. This strong strategy lifted investor confidence, leading to a roughly 5.5% gain in Honeywell’s stock price.

Meanwhile, Hims & Hers Health saw its shares jump after announcing a partnership with Novo Nordisk to offer the weight-loss drug Wegovy at a discount through telehealth services.

Starting this week, Hims & Hers, along with other telehealth providers, will sell Wegovy via NovoCare, Novo Nordisk’s pharmacy platform, with prices starting at $499 per month. This initiative aims to make obesity treatments more accessible and affordable as demand rises.

The partnership helps Hims & Hers expand its offerings and take advantage of the growing telehealth market. Following the announcement, their shares increased by over 24%, marking one of the day’s biggest gains.

These developments show how different factors affect the stock market today. Amazon faces political criticism regarding pricing transparency, Honeywell uses its strategies to handle trade issues, and Hims & Hers takes advantage of partnerships to meet healthcare needs.

Investors are keeping a close eye on how these companies adapt to changing economic and regulatory environments, with their stock performance reflecting both risks and opportunities.