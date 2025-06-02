Stocks to Watch on June 2: Tata Motors, M&M, Metal Stocks, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Aegis Vopak, Leela Hotels, IOC, Reliance Infra in Focus

The Indian equity market is set for a cautious start on June 2, with global cues and domestic developments shaping investor sentiment. Key stocks across diverse sectors are poised to remain in the spotlight as companies report fresh operational data, announce strategic partnerships, and respond to global policy shifts.

Tata Motors leads the news after reporting a 9% year-on-year decline in total sales for May, with 70,187 units sold compared to 76,766 units a year ago. The auto major’s domestic sales dropped 10%, reflecting a challenging demand environment.

Despite this, Tata Motors retains a dominant position in the commercial vehicle segment and continues to drive innovation in electric vehicles, maintaining strong market fundamentals and a robust balance sheet.

In contrast, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) posted a robust 17% year-on-year increase in total sales, reaching 84,110 units in May. The company’s utility vehicle segment saw a 21% jump in domestic sales, buoyed by sustained demand across its internal combustion engine and battery electric vehicle portfolios. M&M’s tractor sales also registered healthy growth, underscoring its diversified strength in rural and urban markets.

Metal stocks are under scrutiny following the US administration’s decision to double tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, a move expected to impact Indian exporters of value-added steel products and auto components. Market experts anticipate heightened volatility in the sector as companies assess the implications for export competitiveness and margins.

Aviation stocks are in focus as jet fuel prices have been reduced for the third consecutive month. IndiGo, India’s largest airline, is expanding its international network with plans to launch flights to 10 new overseas cities by March 2026.

The carrier has also announced a strategic partnership with global airlines to enhance connectivity between India, Europe, and North America. SpiceJet stands to benefit from lower fuel costs, potentially improving operating margins in a competitive environment.

Aegis Vopak and Leela Hotels debut on the bourses today, attracting attention from investors tracking new listings. Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) advances its green energy ambitions by finalizing the levelised cost of hydrogen for a major green hydrogen project at its Panipat refinery, marking a significant step in India’s clean energy transition.

Reliance Infrastructure is targeting substantial growth in defence exports, aiming for ₹3,000 crore in ammunition and aggregates exports by FY27, with a strong focus on European markets.

As the market digests these developments, investors will closely monitor these stocks for trading opportunities and strategic positioning amid evolving economic and policy landscapes.