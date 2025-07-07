Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stake with Major Purchase of CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) Shares | CION Stock

Strategic Blueprint LLC has dramatically increased its holdings in CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION), purchasing an additional 30,227 shares in the first quarter.

This substantial acquisition boosts the investment firm’s position by 141.4%, bringing its total ownership to 51,604 shares valued at approximately $534,000, according to a recent SEC filing.

Rising Institutional Interest

The move by Strategic Blueprint highlights a broader trend of growing institutional confidence in the business development company. Other major investors, including Golden State Wealth Management LLC and Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC, have also recently bolstered their positions in CION. Institutional investors now hold a significant 32.01% of the company’s stock, signaling a positive outlook from the wider market.

CION’s Financial Landscape

CION Investment Corporation, which specializes in financing middle-market companies, has been navigating a dynamic financial environment. The company’s stock opened on Monday at $9.77, with a market capitalization of $514.78 million. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of $12.71 and a low of $8.51.

In its latest quarterly report, CION posted revenues of $56.07 million, surpassing analyst expectations. However, it reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2025, with a net asset value per share of $14.28, down from $15.43 at the end of the previous year. Despite this, the company declared a second-quarter dividend of $0.36 per share, underscoring a continued commitment to shareholder returns.

As a business development company, CION focuses on investments in senior secured loans and other debt securities for U.S. middle-market companies. Strategic Blueprint’s latest investment suggests a strong belief in the inherent value and future potential of CION’s portfolio and overall strategy. This move is seen as a robust endorsement of CION’s direction in the competitive financial sector.